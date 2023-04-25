Exelon Corporation [EXC] Revenue clocked in at $19.08 billion, up 0.51% YTD: What’s Next?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] closed the trading session at $43.45 on 04/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $42.82, while the highest price level was $43.62. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 3:45 PM that ComEd Programs Help Public Schools Reduce Both Energy Use and Carbon Footprint.

Downers Grove District 58 identified opportunities to reduce electricity use by 34 percent.

For Downers Grove Grade School District 58, a recent assessment of 12 of its school facility buildings uncovered a plan that can reduce the district’s carbon footprint by cutting electricity use by 34 percent, while saving nearly $40,000 a year in energy costs.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.51 percent and weekly performance of 1.83 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.34M shares, EXC reached to a volume of 4629683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $46.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $55, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on EXC stock. On March 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for EXC shares from 43 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

EXC stock trade performance evaluation

Exelon Corporation [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.83. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 10.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.59 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.72, while it was recorded at 43.11 for the last single week of trading, and 41.84 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Exelon Corporation [EXC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35,267 million, or 83.90% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 96,329,140, which is approximately 5.94% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 91,771,885 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.99 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.62 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly 6.688% of the company’s market capitalization.

468 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 86,707,465 shares. Additionally, 465 investors decreased positions by around 80,630,924 shares, while 186 investors held positions by with 644,337,076 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 811,675,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,512,264 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 8,057,239 shares during the same period.