EUDA Health Holdings Limited [EUDA] Revenue clocked in at $10.10 million, down -1.68% YTD: What’s Next?

EUDA Health Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EUDA] surged by $0.29 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.89 during the day while it closed the day at $1.62. The company report on April 10, 2023 at 4:15 PM that EUDA Health Holdings Limited Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Listing Delinquency Letter.

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (the “Company” or “EUDA”) (NASDAQ: EUDA, EUDAW), a Singapore-based health technology company that operates a first-of-its-kind Southeast Asian digital healthcare ecosystem, announced today that it received a delinquency notification letter (“Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Staff (the “Staff”) of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on April 5, 2023 due to the Company’s non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of the Company’s failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the “Form 10-K”). Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The Notice states that the Company has 60 calendar days to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules. If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan, then Nasdaq may grant the Company up to 180 calendar days from the prescribed due date for filing the Form 10-K to regain compliance. If Nasdaq does not accept the Company’s plan, then the Company will have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

EUDA Health Holdings Limited stock has also gained 17.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EUDA stock has declined by -10.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -83.86% and lost -1.68% year-on date.

The market cap for EUDA stock reached $36.79 million, with 11.07 million shares outstanding and 7.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 960.29K shares, EUDA reached a trading volume of 5302855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EUDA Health Holdings Limited [EUDA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for EUDA Health Holdings Limited is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for EUDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

EUDA stock trade performance evaluation

EUDA Health Holdings Limited [EUDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.39. With this latest performance, EUDA shares dropped by -22.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EUDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.43 for EUDA Health Holdings Limited [EUDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5894, while it was recorded at 1.4180 for the last single week of trading, and 5.5063 for the last 200 days.

EUDA Health Holdings Limited [EUDA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for EUDA is now -4.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EUDA Health Holdings Limited [EUDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.98. Additionally, EUDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EUDA Health Holdings Limited [EUDA] managed to generate an average of -$881,419 per employee.EUDA Health Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.40 and a Current Ratio set at 17.40.

EUDA Health Holdings Limited [EUDA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 35.30% of EUDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EUDA stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 1,004,500, which is approximately 63.475% of the company’s market cap and around 13.70% of the total institutional ownership; AYRTON CAPITAL LLC, holding 975,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 million in EUDA stocks shares; and LMR PARTNERS LLP, currently with $0.49 million in EUDA stock with ownership of nearly -9.091% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in EUDA Health Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:EUDA] by around 1,322,028 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 7,180,452 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 6,158,302 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,344,178 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EUDA stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 164 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 6,568,335 shares during the same period.