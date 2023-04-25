Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] stock Initiated by Stifel analyst, price target now $11

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: EOSE] loss -9.83% on the last trading session, reaching $2.11 price per share at the time. The company report on April 12, 2023 at 9:31 AM that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. Announces $40 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be approximately $40 million, before deducting advisory fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering as working capital for general corporate purposes.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. represents 76.64 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $248.79 million with the latest information. EOSE stock price has been found in the range of $2.00 to $2.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, EOSE reached a trading volume of 8563600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOSE shares is $4.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOSE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $13, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on EOSE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.90.

Trading performance analysis for EOSE stock

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.99. With this latest performance, EOSE shares dropped by -10.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.69 for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.18, while it was recorded at 2.48 for the last single week of trading, and 1.82 for the last 200 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]

There are presently around $58 million, or 33.70% of EOSE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOSE stocks are: POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 5,535,030, which is approximately 73.417% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ELECTRON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, holding 3,176,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.43 million in EOSE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.97 million in EOSE stock with ownership of nearly 11.069% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:EOSE] by around 6,925,805 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 3,920,269 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 13,835,091 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,681,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOSE stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,955,583 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 3,360,515 shares during the same period.