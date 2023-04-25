CVS Health Corporation [CVS] Stock trading around $73.44 per share: What’s Next?

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] gained 0.82% or 0.6 points to close at $73.44 with a heavy trading volume of 7417970 shares. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 10:20 AM that MinuteClinic mental health services launch at CVS Pharmacy locations in the Los Angeles Metro Area.

Mental health counseling available in select MinuteClinic locations and virtually for all California residents.

MinuteClinic®, the medical clinic located inside select CVS Pharmacy stores, today announced it has launched mental health counseling and care services at six MinuteClinic locations in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

It opened the trading session at $73.20, the shares rose to $73.55 and dropped to $72.56, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CVS points out that the company has recorded -19.29% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.99M shares, CVS reached to a volume of 7417970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CVS Health Corporation [CVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $108.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for CVS Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $120 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $124 to $119, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on CVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corporation is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for CVS stock

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.11. With this latest performance, CVS shares gained by 1.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.44 for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.81, while it was recorded at 73.98 for the last single week of trading, and 91.85 for the last 200 days.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVS Health Corporation [CVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.08 and a Gross Margin at +16.92. CVS Health Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.29.

Return on Total Capital for CVS is now 11.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CVS Health Corporation [CVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.60. Additionally, CVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CVS Health Corporation [CVS] managed to generate an average of $13,830 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.CVS Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corporation go to 4.98%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CVS Health Corporation [CVS]

There are presently around $75,782 million, or 80.70% of CVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 117,533,372, which is approximately 1.379% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 94,974,082 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.97 billion in CVS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.25 billion in CVS stock with ownership of nearly -0.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CVS Health Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,144 institutional holders increased their position in CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS] by around 42,648,906 shares. Additionally, 1,165 investors decreased positions by around 44,704,917 shares, while 217 investors held positions by with 944,530,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,031,884,277 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVS stock had 193 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,951,371 shares, while 154 institutional investors sold positions of 2,631,863 shares during the same period.