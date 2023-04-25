Cowen lifts Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] surged by $0.55 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $12.77 during the day while it closed the day at $12.73. The company report on April 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Vertiv Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced it will report its first quarter 2023 results before market open on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. The press release will contain a link to the presentation materials providing a first quarter 2023 update, which will be available on Vertiv’s website at investors.vertiv.com. Vertiv’s management team will discuss the results during a conference call the same day, starting at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast of the live conference call can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Vertiv’s website at investors.vertiv.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available for 30 days following the webcast.

Vertiv Holdings Co stock has also gained 1.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VRT stock has declined by -18.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.91% and lost -6.81% year-on date.

The market cap for VRT stock reached $4.86 billion, with 377.33 million shares outstanding and 324.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, VRT reached a trading volume of 5059265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $18.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $29 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11.50, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on VRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

VRT stock trade performance evaluation

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.27. With this latest performance, VRT shares dropped by -3.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.33 for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.12, while it was recorded at 12.41 for the last single week of trading, and 13.12 for the last 200 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.90 and a Gross Margin at +24.60. Vertiv Holdings Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.35.

Return on Total Capital for VRT is now 4.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.59. Additionally, VRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 228.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] managed to generate an average of $2,837 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,321 million, or 93.50% of VRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 37,955,215, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.19% of the total institutional ownership; BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, holding 32,920,706 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $419.08 million in VRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $346.42 million in VRT stock with ownership of nearly 1.492% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertiv Holdings Co stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE:VRT] by around 42,292,685 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 50,064,246 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 247,085,199 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 339,442,130 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRT stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,056,340 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 3,885,512 shares during the same period.