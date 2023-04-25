Coty Inc. [COTY] Revenue clocked in at $5.27 billion, up 40.65% YTD: What’s Next?

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] price plunged by -2.11 percent to reach at -$0.26. The company report on April 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Coty Announces Comeback of philosophy.

New brand formulation principle: philosophy dermatologic wisdom™.

Latest product innovation: dose of wisdom™ bouncy skin reactivating serum.

A sum of 4972196 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.72M shares. Coty Inc. shares reached a high of $12.36 and dropped to a low of $11.99 until finishing in the latest session at $12.04.

The one-year COTY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.83. The average equity rating for COTY stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Coty Inc. [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $12.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $8 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Coty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $10, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on COTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 23.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

COTY Stock Performance Analysis:

Coty Inc. [COTY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.23. With this latest performance, COTY shares gained by 5.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.11 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.52, while it was recorded at 12.36 for the last single week of trading, and 8.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coty Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc. [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.26 and a Gross Margin at +59.58. Coty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.78.

Return on Total Capital for COTY is now 3.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coty Inc. [COTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.11. Additionally, COTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 153.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coty Inc. [COTY] managed to generate an average of $23,048 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

COTY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to 23.00%.

Coty Inc. [COTY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,958 million, or 37.80% of COTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 53,612,314, which is approximately 2.495% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,353,621 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $447.15 million in COTY stocks shares; and CREDIT AGRICOLE S A, currently with $215.35 million in COTY stock with ownership of nearly 28.238% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Coty Inc. [NYSE:COTY] by around 37,505,449 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 31,072,101 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 253,239,075 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 321,816,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COTY stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,401,458 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 5,073,398 shares during the same period.