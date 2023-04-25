Caravelle International Group [CACO] is -7.87% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caravelle International Group [NASDAQ: CACO] price surged by 48.65 percent to reach at $0.38. The company report on April 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Caravelle International Group Announces 3-Year Procurement Contract with Bestwood Joinery Worth $60 Million.

This deal marks the commercial launch of Caravelle’s revolutionary CO-Tech lumber drying in transit service.

Caravelle International Group (Nasdaq: CACO), a global ocean technology company, today announced that the Company, through its Singapore Garden Technology subsidiary, has signed a 3-year procurement contract with Bestwood Joinery worth $60 million.

A sum of 5142588 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 101.64K shares. Caravelle International Group shares reached a high of $1.45 and dropped to a low of $0.84 until finishing in the latest session at $1.17.

Guru’s Opinion on Caravelle International Group [CACO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caravelle International Group is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CACO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

CACO Stock Performance Analysis:

Caravelle International Group [CACO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.00. With this latest performance, CACO shares gained by 8.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.33% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CACO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.96 for Caravelle International Group [CACO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0921, while it was recorded at 0.9504 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Caravelle International Group Fundamentals:

Caravelle International Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.00 and a Current Ratio set at 17.00.

Caravelle International Group [CACO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 76.60% of CACO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CACO stocks are: ATW SPAC MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 41,718, which is approximately -91.249% of the company’s market cap and around 3.32% of the total institutional ownership; BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 41,718 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49000.0 in CACO stocks shares; and MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC, currently with $42000.0 in CACO stock with ownership of nearly -92.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Caravelle International Group [NASDAQ:CACO] by around 35,965 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 6,121,116 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 5,959,523 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CACO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,014 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,978,207 shares during the same period.