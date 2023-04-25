Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] Revenue clocked in at $47.20 million, up 39.36% YTD: What’s Next?

Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BRQS] jumped around 0.04 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.29 at the close of the session, up 15.91%. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Borqs Technologies’ Solar Energy Storage Subsidiary, Holu Hou Energy, Signs Contract with Lendlease for Build-out of Island Palm Communities in Hawaii.

HHE EnergyCluster.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Borqs Technologies Inc. stock is now 39.36% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BRQS Stock saw the intraday high of $0.3487 and lowest of $0.2356 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.36, which means current price is +45.00% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, BRQS reached a trading volume of 11808838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borqs Technologies Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRQS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21.

How has BRQS stock performed recently?

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.63. With this latest performance, BRQS shares gained by 25.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRQS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.04 for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2549, while it was recorded at 0.2529 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6246 for the last 200 days.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] shares currently have an operating margin of -93.08 and a Gross Margin at +8.40. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -188.98.

Additionally, BRQS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 190.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] managed to generate an average of -$181,971 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Borqs Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.60% of BRQS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRQS stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,225,140, which is approximately 5297.093% of the company’s market cap and around 15.90% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 350,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88000.0 in BRQS stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $66000.0 in BRQS stock with ownership of nearly 1241.167% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Borqs Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BRQS] by around 1,979,037 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 31,252 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 157,069 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,167,358 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRQS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 188,663 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 31,252 shares during the same period.