Barclays slashes price target on Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT] – find out why.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: APLT] jumped around 0.15 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.10 at the close of the session, up 16.28%. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. Announces $30 Million Private Placement of Equity.

The Private Placement is expected to close on or about April 26, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Additional details regarding the Private Placement will be included in a Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Applied Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 44.74% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APLT Stock saw the intraday high of $1.38 and lowest of $1.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.15, which means current price is +50.52% above from all time high which was touched on 04/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 237.17K shares, APLT reached a trading volume of 5526069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLT shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLT stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $16 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Applied Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on APLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

How has APLT stock performed recently?

Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.41. With this latest performance, APLT shares gained by 30.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.06 for Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9192, while it was recorded at 0.9765 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9853 for the last 200 days.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -247.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.66.

Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT]

There are presently around $19 million, or 57.10% of APLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APLT stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 4,775,484, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 3,050,921 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.89 million in APLT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.81 million in APLT stock with ownership of nearly -7.229% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:APLT] by around 2,197,144 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 5,990,544 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 11,492,277 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,679,965 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APLT stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 453,768 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,011,419 shares during the same period.