Baker Hughes Company [BKR] gain 2.24% so far this year. What now?

Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ: BKR] closed the trading session at $30.19 on 04/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.56, while the highest price level was $30.42. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Baker Hughes Company Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

Orders of $7.6 billion for the quarter, up 12% year-over-year.

Revenue of $5.7 billion for the quarter, up 18% year-over-year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.24 percent and weekly performance of 3.57 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.73M shares, BKR reached to a volume of 5856326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baker Hughes Company [BKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $36.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Baker Hughes Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $34 to $43, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on BKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Company is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKR in the course of the last twelve months was 61.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

BKR stock trade performance evaluation

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.57. With this latest performance, BKR shares gained by 12.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.63 for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.62, while it was recorded at 30.00 for the last single week of trading, and 27.72 for the last 200 days.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baker Hughes Company [BKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.76 and a Gross Margin at +23.26. Baker Hughes Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.84.

Return on Total Capital for BKR is now 8.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baker Hughes Company [BKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.40. Additionally, BKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baker Hughes Company [BKR] managed to generate an average of -$10,927 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Baker Hughes Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baker Hughes Company [BKR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baker Hughes Company go to 43.80%.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,883 million, or 98.51% of BKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 119,934,155, which is approximately 0.476% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 116,385,242 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.51 billion in BKR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.08 billion in BKR stock with ownership of nearly -9.925% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baker Hughes Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 368 institutional holders increased their position in Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ:BKR] by around 50,448,642 shares. Additionally, 282 investors decreased positions by around 96,478,896 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 809,767,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 956,695,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKR stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,649,005 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 4,973,491 shares during the same period.