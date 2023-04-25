Amyris Inc. [AMRS] moved up 2.77: Why It’s Important

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] closed the trading session at $0.81 on 04/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.7515, while the highest price level was $0.8948. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 8:59 AM that AMYRIS REPORTS Q1 2023 REVENUE.

Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market™ technology platform and clean beauty consumer brands, provided an update on first quarter revenue.

The Company expects to deliver Q1 2023 total revenue of approximately $56 million. The Company previously guided to revenue of approximately $50 million during the fourth quarter earnings call. Gross profit and operating expense are expected to be sequentially significantly better compared to Q4 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -47.06 percent and weekly performance of -17.56 percent. The stock has been moved at -64.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -44.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -55.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.92M shares, AMRS reached to a volume of 7974114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amyris Inc. [AMRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRS shares is $3.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on AMRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16.

AMRS stock trade performance evaluation

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.56. With this latest performance, AMRS shares dropped by -44.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.18 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2380, while it was recorded at 0.8437 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0545 for the last 200 days.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -219.63 and a Gross Margin at -2.09. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -195.86.

Return on Total Capital for AMRS is now -95.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -110.66. Additionally, AMRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 197.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 118.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amyris Inc. [AMRS] managed to generate an average of -$330,732 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amyris Inc. [AMRS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amyris Inc. go to 30.00%.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $100 million, or 38.90% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,211,189, which is approximately 7.163% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 18,164,553 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.31 million in AMRS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $10.82 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly 3.493% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 25,644,948 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 18,884,187 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 82,502,305 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,031,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,941,787 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 5,866,052 shares during the same period.