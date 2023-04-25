Alliance Global Partners lifts Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Gamida Cell Ltd. [NASDAQ: GMDA] gained 3.12% or 0.05 points to close at $1.65 with a heavy trading volume of 6183749 shares. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 8:15 AM that Gamida Cell Announces Pricing of $23 Million Public Offering of Securities.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), a cell therapy pioneer working to turn cells into powerful therapeutics, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 17,500,000 ordinary shares and accompanying warrants to purchase 17,500,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $1.30 per ordinary share and accompanying warrant, for gross proceeds of approximately $22.8 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.35 per share, are exercisable immediately upon issuance, and will expire five years following the date of issuance. In addition, Gamida Cell has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,625,000 ordinary shares and/or warrants on the same terms. The offering is expected to close on or about April 21, 2023, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Gamida Cell intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with its existing cash and cash equivalents and trading financial assets, to fund: (i) commercialization activities to support the launch of Omisirge®; (ii) the continued clinical development of GDA-201; and (iii) general corporate purposes, including general and administrative expenses and working capital.

It opened the trading session at $1.63, the shares rose to $1.65 and dropped to $1.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GMDA points out that the company has recorded 3.12% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -194.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, GMDA reached to a volume of 6183749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GMDA shares is $7.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GMDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Gamida Cell Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Gamida Cell Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on GMDA stock.

Trading performance analysis for GMDA stock

Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.32. With this latest performance, GMDA shares gained by 26.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.87 for Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2988, while it was recorded at 1.6390 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7252 for the last 200 days.

Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -442.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.03.

Gamida Cell Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA]

There are presently around $41 million, or 33.30% of GMDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GMDA stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,924,676, which is approximately -4.988% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 4,119,883 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.8 million in GMDA stocks shares; and MEITAV INVESTMENT HOUSE LTD, currently with $6.03 million in GMDA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gamida Cell Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Gamida Cell Ltd. [NASDAQ:GMDA] by around 2,660,344 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 1,877,337 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 20,325,945 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,863,626 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GMDA stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 381,228 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,024,890 shares during the same period.