Agrify Corporation [AGFY] Revenue clocked in at $77.60 million, down -36.25% YTD: What’s Next?

Agrify Corporation [NASDAQ: AGFY] slipped around -0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.21 at the close of the session, down -5.22%. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Agrify Corporation Announces Termination of Warrant Inducement Transaction.

Agrify determined that the transaction would not be in the best interests of its stockholders due, in part, to limitations on Agrify’s ability to use its shelf registration statement. The reduction in the exercise price of warrants issued in Agrify’s December 2022 public offering to $0.1725 per share will remain effective in accordance with the terms of the warrants. Agrify intends to explore alternative options for raising capital.

Agrify Corporation stock is now -36.25% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AGFY Stock saw the intraday high of $0.232 and lowest of $0.2074 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.00, which means current price is +51.64% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, AGFY reached a trading volume of 4373442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Agrify Corporation [AGFY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGFY shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Agrify Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Agrify Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on AGFY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agrify Corporation is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

How has AGFY stock performed recently?

Agrify Corporation [AGFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.07. With this latest performance, AGFY shares gained by 17.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.57 for Agrify Corporation [AGFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2867, while it was recorded at 0.2308 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0659 for the last 200 days.

Agrify Corporation [AGFY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agrify Corporation [AGFY] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.55 and a Gross Margin at +6.56. Agrify Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.24.

Return on Total Capital for AGFY is now -40.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agrify Corporation [AGFY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.02. Additionally, AGFY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agrify Corporation [AGFY] managed to generate an average of -$230,248 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Agrify Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Agrify Corporation [AGFY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agrify Corporation go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Agrify Corporation [AGFY]

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.20% of AGFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGFY stocks are: ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. with ownership of 1,234,013, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.57% of the total institutional ownership; MERLIN CAPITAL LLC, holding 236,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53000.0 in AGFY stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $17000.0 in AGFY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agrify Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Agrify Corporation [NASDAQ:AGFY] by around 1,725,897 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 372,196 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 214,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,883,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGFY stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,474,294 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 285,765 shares during the same period.