Agenus Inc. [AGEN] Revenue clocked in at $98.00 million, down -27.50% YTD: What’s Next?

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] loss -2.25% on the last trading session, reaching $1.74 price per share at the time. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Agenus to Participate in May Investor Conferences.

Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), a leading immuno-oncology company specializing in immunological agents for cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that Dr. Garo Armen, Chairman and CEO, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

HC Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference – Fireside chat presentation will be held in-person at NASDAQ Headquarters in New York City on Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET.

Agenus Inc. represents 304.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $546.05 million with the latest information. AGEN stock price has been found in the range of $1.69 to $1.86.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.01M shares, AGEN reached a trading volume of 5774794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agenus Inc. [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $7.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.57.

Trading performance analysis for AGEN stock

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.57. With this latest performance, AGEN shares gained by 17.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.03 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7446, while it was recorded at 1.7400 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3849 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Agenus Inc. [AGEN]

There are presently around $311 million, or 59.60% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 27,000,000, which is approximately 2.564% of the company’s market cap and around 8.21% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,281,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.25 million in AGEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $40.72 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly 8.525% of the company’s market capitalization.

89 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 26,173,902 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 10,678,938 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 142,125,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,978,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,232,977 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,761,258 shares during the same period.