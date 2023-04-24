why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $103.44

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [NYSE: TSM] closed the trading session at $85.37 on 04/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $85.28, while the highest price level was $87.91. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 7:20 AM that TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2022.

TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today filed its 2022 annual report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The report is available at https://investor.tsmc.com/english/sec-filings. Hard copies of the report are also available, free of charge, upon email request to p_sec_service@tsmc.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.61 percent and weekly performance of -2.10 percent. The stock has been moved at 34.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.77M shares, TSM reached to a volume of 13175396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSM shares is $103.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSM in the course of the last twelve months was 56.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

TSM stock trade performance evaluation

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.10. With this latest performance, TSM shares dropped by -7.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.82 for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.14, while it was recorded at 87.60 for the last single week of trading, and 82.13 for the last 200 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.54 and a Gross Margin at +58.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.90.

Return on Total Capital for TSM is now 33.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.24. Additionally, TSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.65.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited go to 21.50%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 745 institutional holders increased their position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [NYSE:TSM] by around 107,327,876 shares. Additionally, 611 investors decreased positions by around 136,198,729 shares, while 180 investors held positions by with 606,242,030 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 849,768,635 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSM stock had 223 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,188,823 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 15,552,945 shares during the same period.