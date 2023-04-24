why Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $109.59

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [NYSE: SQM] loss -18.57% on the last trading session, reaching $63.44 price per share at the time. The company report on March 2, 2023 at 2:54 AM that SQM REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022.

Highlights.

SQM reported net income(1) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 of US$3,906.3 million compared to US$585.5 million for the same period the year before. Earnings per share totaled US$13.68 for the first twelve months ended December 31, 2022, significantly higher than the US$2.05 reported for the same period of 2021.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. represents 285.64 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.49 billion with the latest information. SQM stock price has been found in the range of $60.21 to $73.275.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, SQM reached a trading volume of 17526128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQM shares is $109.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $112 to $92. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $58 to $70, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on SQM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is set at 4.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for SQM in the course of the last twelve months was 21.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for SQM stock

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.90. With this latest performance, SQM shares dropped by -21.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.62 for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.15, while it was recorded at 77.34 for the last single week of trading, and 90.99 for the last 200 days.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.35 and a Gross Margin at +53.88. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.47.

Return on Total Capital for SQM is now 83.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 60.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 99.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 44.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.84. Additionally, SQM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] managed to generate an average of $487,709,959 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. go to -12.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM]

There are presently around $3,066 million, or 40.80% of SQM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQM stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 7,332,041, which is approximately 3.749% of the company’s market cap and around 72.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,918,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $185.12 million in SQM stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $124.35 million in SQM stock with ownership of nearly -31.932% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [NYSE:SQM] by around 7,529,182 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 11,932,288 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 28,870,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,332,453 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQM stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,430,284 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,766,052 shares during the same period.