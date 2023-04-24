why American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.87

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.60% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.77%. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 12:15 PM that Sustainability SmartPod: A Conversation With American Airlines Vice President of Sustainability Jill Blickstein.

American Airlines

Over the last 12 months, AAL stock dropped by -31.21%. The one-year American Airlines Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.57. The average equity rating for AAL stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.70 billion, with 650.95 million shares outstanding and 642.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.93M shares, AAL stock reached a trading volume of 16548049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $16.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2023, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on AAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

AAL Stock Performance Analysis:

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.77. With this latest performance, AAL shares dropped by -3.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.14 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.84, while it was recorded at 13.35 for the last single week of trading, and 14.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Airlines Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.68 and a Gross Margin at +18.45. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.26.

Return on Total Capital for AAL is now 4.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.37. Additionally, AAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 115.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] managed to generate an average of $979 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,800 million, or 55.50% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 72,960,262, which is approximately 1.591% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 38,098,701 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $510.52 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $477.37 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly 2.426% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 239 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 34,672,065 shares. Additionally, 258 investors decreased positions by around 35,625,114 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 287,923,204 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 358,220,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,116,034 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 9,485,623 shares during the same period.