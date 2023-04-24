Wang & Lee Group Inc. [WLGS] Revenue clocked in at $3.38 million, up 1.29% YTD: What’s Next?

Wang & Lee Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WLGS] traded at a high on 04/21/23, posting a 1.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.14. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 1:55 PM that WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc Has Commenced Trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLGS) (“W&L”, or the “Company”) announced that its ordinary shares have commenced trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market today under the ticker symbol “WLGS.”.

On April 20, 2023, the Company priced its firm commitment underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 1,600,000 shares of ordinary shares at a public offering price of $5.00 per share. The gross proceeds to the Company from the Offering are expected to be $8,000,000 before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other Offering expenses.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.95M shares, WLGS reached a trading volume of 11681900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has WLGS stock performed recently?

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.