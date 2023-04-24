Walmart Inc. [WMT] gain 7.01% so far this year. What now?

Walmart Inc. [NYSE: WMT] surged by $0.76 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $152.30 during the day while it closed the day at $151.73. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 4:43 PM that Walmart Releases 2023 Annual Report and Proxy Statement.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) today issued its 2023 Annual Report and filed its Proxy Statement in preparation for the company’s Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Shareholders will be able to attend the meeting online. There will be no physical location for the meeting.

Walmart Inc. stock has also gained 2.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WMT stock has inclined by 7.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.43% and gained 7.01% year-on date.

The market cap for WMT stock reached $406.96 billion, with 2.70 billion shares outstanding and 1.38 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.50M shares, WMT reached a trading volume of 8445244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Walmart Inc. [WMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMT shares is $163.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Walmart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $145 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Walmart Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $145 to $155, while Gordon Haskett kept a Accumulate rating on WMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walmart Inc. is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMT in the course of the last twelve months was 69.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

WMT stock trade performance evaluation

Walmart Inc. [WMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.19. With this latest performance, WMT shares gained by 8.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.25 for Walmart Inc. [WMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.09, while it was recorded at 150.42 for the last single week of trading, and 139.69 for the last 200 days.

Walmart Inc. [WMT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Walmart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Walmart Inc. [WMT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walmart Inc. go to 5.09%.

Walmart Inc. [WMT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $131,886 million, or 32.90% of WMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 130,535,145, which is approximately 0.276% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 97,023,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.72 billion in WMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.2 billion in WMT stock with ownership of nearly -0.048% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,357 institutional holders increased their position in Walmart Inc. [NYSE:WMT] by around 36,365,154 shares. Additionally, 1,190 investors decreased positions by around 32,269,351 shares, while 360 investors held positions by with 800,582,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 869,217,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMT stock had 272 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,990,682 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 2,869,120 shares during the same period.