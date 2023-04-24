Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.20% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.74%. The company report on April 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Sunrun Releases 2022 Impact Report.

Sixth annual Impact Report highlights company’s progress toward long-term sustainable value, profitable growth, and operating responsibility.

Over the last 12 months, RUN stock dropped by -6.25%. The one-year Sunrun Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.42. The average equity rating for RUN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.48 billion, with 213.56 million shares outstanding and 203.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.27M shares, RUN stock reached a trading volume of 10719691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunrun Inc. [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $37.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CapitalOne raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $30, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.49.

RUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.74. With this latest performance, RUN shares gained by 17.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.79 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.17, while it was recorded at 20.53 for the last single week of trading, and 26.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunrun Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.53 and a Gross Margin at +12.28. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.47.

Return on Total Capital for RUN is now -4.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.16. Additionally, RUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] managed to generate an average of $13,973 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

RUN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc. go to -8.00%.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,060 million, or 92.60% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,011,629, which is approximately -0.235% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,897,702 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $399.5 million in RUN stocks shares; and ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, currently with $258.23 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 240 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 20,319,659 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 13,341,363 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 158,381,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,042,548 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,289,419 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 3,905,930 shares during the same period.