Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] loss -0.12% on the last trading session, reaching $285.76 price per share at the time. The company report on April 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Microsoft and Epic expand strategic collaboration with integration of Azure OpenAI Service.

Microsoft Corp. and Epic on Monday announced they are expanding their long-standing strategic collaboration to develop and integrate generative AI into healthcare by combining the scale and power of Azure OpenAI Service1 with Epic’s industry-leading electronic health record (EHR) software. The collaboration expands the long-standing partnership, which includes enabling organizations to run Epic environments on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

This co-innovation is focused on delivering a comprehensive array of generative AI-powered solutions integrated with Epic’s EHR to increase productivity, enhance patient care and improve financial integrity of health systems globally. One of the initial solutions is already underway, with UC San Diego Health, UW Health in Madison, Wisconsin, and Stanford Health Care among the first organizations starting to deploy enhancements to automatically draft message responses.

Microsoft Corporation represents 7.45 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2129.75 billion with the latest information. MSFT stock price has been found in the range of $283.0608 to $286.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 30.89M shares, MSFT reached a trading volume of 21676388 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $300.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price from $316 to $335. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Microsoft Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $275 to $310, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on MSFT stock. On April 19, 2023, analysts increased their price target for MSFT shares from 282 to 332.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 5.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 52.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for MSFT stock

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.13. With this latest performance, MSFT shares gained by 4.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.89 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 270.44, while it was recorded at 287.50 for the last single week of trading, and 255.32 for the last 200 days.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.06 and a Gross Margin at +68.40. Microsoft Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.69.

Return on Total Capital for MSFT is now 35.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.08. Additionally, MSFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] managed to generate an average of $329,131 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 11.91%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]

There are presently around $1,508,547 million, or 72.40% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 642,664,898, which is approximately 1.329% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 532,042,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $152.04 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $84.18 billion in MSFT stock with ownership of nearly -0.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microsoft Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 2,235 institutional holders increased their position in Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ:MSFT] by around 172,440,554 shares. Additionally, 2,223 investors decreased positions by around 138,456,185 shares, while 334 investors held positions by with 4,968,174,775 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,279,071,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSFT stock had 306 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,300,849 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 12,684,725 shares during the same period.