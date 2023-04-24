Wall Street Analyst Initiated Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNA] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.325 during the day while it closed the day at $1.31. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Ginkgo Bioworks Previews Today’s Annual Ferment Conference.

Today, Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, is hosting its annual conference, Ferment. The conference brings together stakeholders from across the synthetic biology community, including customers, suppliers, academics, journalists, and many more. Because the event has reached its in-person capacity limits, a livestream will be available on Ginkgo’s YouTube page and Ginkgo’s Investor Relations page.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ferment will begin with a keynote address from Ginkgo co-founder and CEO Jason Kelly, who will discuss the value that outsourcing R&D to a horizontal platform creates for customers across markets, including pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and industrial biotechnology. His presentation will also introduce new services offerings. These services offerings – like Ginkgo Enzyme Services, which was launched in December 2022 – make Ginkgo’s capabilities and biological data assets more accessible to its customers.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 0.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DNA stock has declined by -21.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -46.31% and lost -22.49% year-on date.

The market cap for DNA stock reached $2.63 billion, with 1.86 billion shares outstanding and 983.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.28M shares, DNA reached a trading volume of 11828924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNA shares is $3.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on DNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

DNA stock trade performance evaluation

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.77. With this latest performance, DNA shares gained by 7.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.45 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3892, while it was recorded at 1.2740 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2188 for the last 200 days.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -452.56 and a Gross Margin at +44.35. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -440.63.

Return on Total Capital for DNA is now -114.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -114.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -129.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -91.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.49. Additionally, DNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] managed to generate an average of -$1,629,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. go to 44.80%.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,333 million, or 88.00% of DNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 244,176,643, which is approximately 18.15% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 164,756,985 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $215.83 million in DNA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $132.99 million in DNA stock with ownership of nearly 15.22% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNA] by around 137,319,360 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 63,123,756 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 817,039,242 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,017,482,358 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNA stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,661,909 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 11,948,227 shares during the same period.