Vale S.A. [VALE] Stock trading around $14.27 per share: What’s Next?

Vale S.A. [NYSE: VALE] plunged by -$0.45 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $14.50 during the day while it closed the day at $14.27. The company report on December 13, 2022 at 4:01 PM that STEADRIGHT ANNOUNCES NEW EXPERIENCED CRITICAL MINERALS BOARD MEMBER.

Steadright’s CEO John Morgan commented, “Mr. Rochon is an invaluable asset to Steadright’s team as we continue to build the company. I am excited to work on the highly encouraging historical critical mineral results that is being navigated by Robert Palkovits, V.P. of Exploration and his team of world class professionals. We are very excited to have a board member as experienced as Mr. Rochon come onboard to help us rapidly advance our goals of exploring for a better tomorrow.”.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Vale S.A. stock has also loss -10.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VALE stock has declined by -21.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.46% and lost -15.91% year-on date.

The market cap for VALE stock reached $66.77 billion, with 4.53 billion shares outstanding and 3.93 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.29M shares, VALE reached a trading volume of 27422668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vale S.A. [VALE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VALE shares is $18.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VALE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Vale S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $20 to $17.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Vale S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $15, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on VALE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vale S.A. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for VALE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

VALE stock trade performance evaluation

Vale S.A. [VALE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.59. With this latest performance, VALE shares dropped by -8.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VALE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.63 for Vale S.A. [VALE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.04, while it was recorded at 15.08 for the last single week of trading, and 15.07 for the last 200 days.

Vale S.A. [VALE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vale S.A. [VALE] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.96 and a Gross Margin at +44.59. Vale S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.01.

Return on Total Capital for VALE is now 33.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vale S.A. [VALE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.45. Additionally, VALE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vale S.A. [VALE] managed to generate an average of $1,334,646 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Vale S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vale S.A. [VALE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VALE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vale S.A. go to -11.32%.

Vale S.A. [VALE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,047 million, or 21.40% of VALE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VALE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 136,193,245, which is approximately 3.489% of the company’s market cap and around 38.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 128,003,693 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.83 billion in VALE stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.37 billion in VALE stock with ownership of nearly -4.952% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vale S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 233 institutional holders increased their position in Vale S.A. [NYSE:VALE] by around 82,652,621 shares. Additionally, 230 investors decreased positions by around 147,789,464 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 683,845,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 914,287,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VALE stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,943,602 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 12,283,088 shares during the same period.