Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] Is Currently -2.13 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] plunged by -$0.67 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $31.46 during the day while it closed the day at $30.83. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Uber Eats and Cartken Expand Sidewalk Robot Deliveries to Virginia.

Cartken’s AI-powered sidewalk robots will begin operating in Fairfax, Virginia.

Building on a successful pilot of autonomous deliveries in Miami, Florida, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Cartken, an AI-powered robotics company, today announced an expansion of their partnership to include food deliveries via automated robots in Fairfax, Virginia. Uber Eats consumers at Mosaic District will have the opportunity to have orders delivered by Cartken’s self-driving robot.

Uber Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -2.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UBER stock has inclined by 1.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.99% and gained 24.67% year-on date.

The market cap for UBER stock reached $63.44 billion, with 2.01 billion shares outstanding and 1.99 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.21M shares, UBER reached a trading volume of 40543144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $46.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $33, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on UBER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBER in the course of the last twelve months was 162.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

UBER stock trade performance evaluation

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.06. With this latest performance, UBER shares dropped by -2.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.98 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.57, while it was recorded at 31.64 for the last single week of trading, and 29.17 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.29 and a Gross Margin at +28.69. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.68.

Return on Total Capital for UBER is now -4.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.63. Additionally, UBER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] managed to generate an average of -$278,689 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 23.17%.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $45,775 million, or 73.90% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 170,878,658, which is approximately 4.291% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 127,602,434 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.93 billion in UBER stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.63 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly 6.495% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 541 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 167,704,382 shares. Additionally, 535 investors decreased positions by around 133,323,488 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 1,183,740,856 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,484,768,726 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,170,227 shares, while 125 institutional investors sold positions of 31,226,928 shares during the same period.