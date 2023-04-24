U.S. Bancorp [USB] Revenue clocked in at $21.49 billion, down -23.14% YTD: What’s Next?

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] slipped around -1.24 points on Friday, while shares priced at $33.52 at the close of the session, down -3.57%. The company report on April 21, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Payments Operations Leader Recognized for Paying It Forward.

U.S. Bank

Joy Lyons stands ready to serve meals and her community.

U.S. Bancorp stock is now -23.14% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. USB Stock saw the intraday high of $34.34 and lowest of $32.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 53.88, which means current price is +2.79% above from all time high which was touched on 01/26/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.20M shares, USB reached a trading volume of 28303042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about U.S. Bancorp [USB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $45.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2023, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on USB stock. On February 15, 2023, analysts increased their price target for USB shares from 53 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 4.37.

How has USB stock performed recently?

U.S. Bancorp [USB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.15. With this latest performance, USB shares dropped by -3.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.99 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.34, while it was recorded at 35.01 for the last single week of trading, and 43.87 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.97. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.16.

Return on Total Capital for USB is now 6.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 142.90. Additionally, USB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] managed to generate an average of $74,138 per employee.

Earnings analysis for U.S. Bancorp [USB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 3.85%.

Insider trade positions for U.S. Bancorp [USB]

There are presently around $38,952 million, or 74.10% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 119,477,892, which is approximately 3.784% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 100,488,840 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.37 billion in USB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.98 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly 0.22% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 891 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 179,104,513 shares. Additionally, 726 investors decreased positions by around 128,586,880 shares, while 236 investors held positions by with 854,347,306 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,162,038,699 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 176 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,326,704 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 5,261,860 shares during the same period.