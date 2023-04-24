The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] moved up 3.46: Why It’s Important

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] gained 3.46% or 5.22 points to close at $156.07 with a heavy trading volume of 14876934 shares. The company report on April 22, 2023 at 9:30 AM that Procter & Gamble Brings Relief to Residents Affected by Historic Flooding in Southeast Florida With P&G Products and Tide Loads of Hope Laundry Services.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG):.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230422005009/en/.

It opened the trading session at $154.94, the shares rose to $158.11 and dropped to $154.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PG points out that the company has recorded 20.46% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -27.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.51M shares, PG reached to a volume of 14876934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $159.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $157 to $163. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for The Procter & Gamble Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on PG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 76.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for PG stock

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.36. With this latest performance, PG shares gained by 8.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.61 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.97, while it was recorded at 152.08 for the last single week of trading, and 142.34 for the last 200 days.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.34 and a Gross Margin at +47.65. The Procter & Gamble Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.38.

Return on Total Capital for PG is now 22.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.31. Additionally, PG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] managed to generate an average of $139,075 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 5.42%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]

There are presently around $237,989 million, or 65.50% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 225,735,413, which is approximately 0.519% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 159,685,935 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.92 billion in PG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $16.46 billion in PG stock with ownership of nearly 0.659% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Procter & Gamble Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 1,663 institutional holders increased their position in The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG] by around 57,274,888 shares. Additionally, 1,474 investors decreased positions by around 45,655,943 shares, while 362 investors held positions by with 1,421,954,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,524,885,019 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PG stock had 275 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,467,961 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 2,804,590 shares during the same period.