The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] is -35.38% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE: SCHW] price plunged by -0.37 percent to reach at -$0.2. The company report on April 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Schwab Reports Strong First Quarter Results.

Client And Business Momentum Continued; Organic Asset Growth Exceeded 7%10% Year-over-Year Revenue Growth; GAAP Pre-Tax Profit Margin of 41.2%; 45.8% Adjusted (1).

The Charles Schwab Corporation announced today that its net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $1.6 billion, up 14% from $1.4 billion for the first quarter of 2022.

A sum of 17572812 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 26.09M shares. The Charles Schwab Corporation shares reached a high of $54.31 and dropped to a low of $53.10 until finishing in the latest session at $53.80.

The one-year SCHW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.0. The average equity rating for SCHW stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCHW shares is $67.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCHW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for The Charles Schwab Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $99 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2023, representing the official price target for The Charles Schwab Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $81.50 to $67.50, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on SCHW stock. On March 13, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for SCHW shares from 83 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Charles Schwab Corporation is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCHW in the course of the last twelve months was 13.24.

SCHW Stock Performance Analysis:

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.97. With this latest performance, SCHW shares dropped by -4.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.40 for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.56, while it was recorded at 54.02 for the last single week of trading, and 72.05 for the last 200 days.

SCHW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Charles Schwab Corporation go to 11.07%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $84,741 million, or 88.50% of SCHW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCHW stocks are: TORONTO DOMINION BANK with ownership of 225,994,826, which is approximately 0.052% of the company’s market cap and around 6.34% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 125,888,270 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.77 billion in SCHW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.75 billion in SCHW stock with ownership of nearly 3.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

914 institutional holders increased their position in The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE:SCHW] by around 75,233,136 shares. Additionally, 652 investors decreased positions by around 76,686,408 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 1,423,195,430 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,575,114,974 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCHW stock had 214 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,727,617 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 5,689,737 shares during the same period.