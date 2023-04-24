Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC] is -9.08% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [NASDAQ: ERIC] traded at a low on 04/21/23, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.31. The company report on April 21, 2023 at 10:45 AM that Ericsson and the Government of Canada To Invest More Than CAD 470 Million in R&D Centres.

Ericsson:

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15277725 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stands at 2.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.63%.

The market cap for ERIC stock reached $17.85 billion, with 3.33 billion shares outstanding and 2.98 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.43M shares, ERIC reached a trading volume of 15277725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERIC shares is $5.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERIC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $6.60 to $4.90. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERIC in the course of the last twelve months was 15.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has ERIC stock performed recently?

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.91. With this latest performance, ERIC shares dropped by -0.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.45 for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.60, while it was recorded at 5.47 for the last single week of trading, and 6.24 for the last 200 days.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.29 and a Gross Margin at +41.79. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.90.

Return on Total Capital for ERIC is now 18.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.33. Additionally, ERIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] managed to generate an average of $177,430 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) go to -9.90%.

Insider trade positions for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]

There are presently around $1,333 million, or 8.20% of ERIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERIC stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 67,724,047, which is approximately -17.825% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 50,501,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $268.16 million in ERIC stocks shares; and SRB CORP, currently with $96.53 million in ERIC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [NASDAQ:ERIC] by around 41,863,485 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 62,222,116 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 146,996,531 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 251,082,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERIC stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,289,655 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 21,656,130 shares during the same period.