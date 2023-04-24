SentinelOne Inc. [S] moved up 3.80: Why It’s Important

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] jumped around 0.68 points on Friday, while shares priced at $18.58 at the close of the session, up 3.80%. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 8:30 AM that SentinelOne Appoints Sally Jenkins as Chief Marketing Officer.

Former Elastic, Informatica, VMware and Symantec marketing leader brings over 30 years of experience amplifying brand and demand at hyper growth companies.

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), a global leader in autonomous security, today announced the appointment of Sally Jenkins as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Jenkins will be responsible for the planning, development and global execution of the company’s marketing strategy to elevate the SentinelOne brand and support industry-leading growth at scale. Jenkins will report directly to SentinelOne CEO Tomer Weingarten.

SentinelOne Inc. stock is now 27.35% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. S Stock saw the intraday high of $18.995 and lowest of $17.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.36, which means current price is +46.41% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.98M shares, S reached a trading volume of 8897204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SentinelOne Inc. [S]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $21.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2023, representing the official price target for SentinelOne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on S stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.24.

How has S stock performed recently?

SentinelOne Inc. [S] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.97. With this latest performance, S shares gained by 30.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.00 for SentinelOne Inc. [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.92, while it was recorded at 17.92 for the last single week of trading, and 19.75 for the last 200 days.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc. [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -95.36 and a Gross Margin at +65.85. SentinelOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.61.

SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for SentinelOne Inc. [S]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc. go to -5.44%.

Insider trade positions for SentinelOne Inc. [S]

There are presently around $3,606 million, or 92.70% of S stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 34,646,230, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 25,317,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $470.39 million in S stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $341.3 million in S stock with ownership of nearly 4.457% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SentinelOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE:S] by around 32,346,281 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 30,372,068 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 131,377,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,095,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. S stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,827,205 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 16,401,104 shares during the same period.