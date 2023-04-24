Robert W. Baird lifts EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: EYPT] closed the trading session at $9.00 on 04/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.04, while the highest price level was $10.41. The company report on April 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Company granted stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 13,000 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals common stock to two new employees. The stock options were granted on April 14, 2023. The grants were approved by the Compensation Committee and made as an inducement material to each employee entering into employment with EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The option awards have an exercise price of $4.33 per share, the closing price of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ common stock on April 14, 2023. The options have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable employee’s date of grant and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the following three years. Vesting of the options is subject to the employee’s continued service with EyePoint Pharmaceuticals through the applicable vesting dates.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 157.14 percent and weekly performance of 107.85 percent. The stock has been moved at 52.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 276.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 113.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 646.62K shares, EYPT reached to a volume of 22708556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EYPT shares is $32.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EYPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on EYPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for EYPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.68.

EYPT stock trade performance evaluation

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 107.85. With this latest performance, EYPT shares gained by 276.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EYPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.90 for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.43, while it was recorded at 5.97 for the last single week of trading, and 5.66 for the last 200 days.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -190.65 and a Gross Margin at +74.94. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -246.97.

Return on Total Capital for EYPT is now -43.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.09. Additionally, EYPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT] managed to generate an average of -$710,097 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $265 million, or 89.10% of EYPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EYPT stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 5,774,509, which is approximately 2.935% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ESSEX WOODLANDS MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 4,190,921 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.72 million in EYPT stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $30.34 million in EYPT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:EYPT] by around 2,259,428 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 3,044,915 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 24,089,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,393,846 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EYPT stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,026,296 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,227,807 shares during the same period.