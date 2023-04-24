Regions Financial Corporation [RF] Stock trading around $18.36 per share: What’s Next?

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] loss -2.81% on the last trading session, reaching $18.36 price per share at the time. The company report on April 21, 2023 at 3:45 PM that Art and Understanding: Regions Bank Celebrates Diversity Awareness Month.

Regions Bank

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Regions Financial Corporation represents 932.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.65 billion with the latest information. RF stock price has been found in the range of $17.23 to $18.68.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.10M shares, RF reached a trading volume of 16786398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Regions Financial Corporation [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $22.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corporation is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 9.55.

Trading performance analysis for RF stock

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.81. With this latest performance, RF shares gained by 3.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.35 for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.35, while it was recorded at 18.82 for the last single week of trading, and 21.35 for the last 200 days.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regions Financial Corporation [RF] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.58. Regions Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.83.

Return on Total Capital for RF is now 14.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.79. Additionally, RF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] managed to generate an average of $111,842 per employee.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corporation go to -0.88%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Regions Financial Corporation [RF]

There are presently around $12,937 million, or 77.50% of RF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,685,449, which is approximately 0.561% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 94,715,056 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.74 billion in RF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $920.27 million in RF stock with ownership of nearly -2.951% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regions Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 428 institutional holders increased their position in Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF] by around 40,592,599 shares. Additionally, 381 investors decreased positions by around 29,577,664 shares, while 158 investors held positions by with 634,485,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 704,656,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RF stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,179,698 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 5,435,798 shares during the same period.