RBC Capital Mkts lifts BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BELLUS Health Inc. [NASDAQ: BLU] plunged by -$0.06 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $14.53 during the day while it closed the day at $14.43. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 12:11 PM that GSK reaches agreement to acquire late-stage biopharmaceutical company BELLUS Health.

Acquisition further strengthens specialty medicines and respiratory pipeline with camlipixant, a highly selective P2X3 antagonist and potential best-in-class treatment for refractory chronic cough.

Currently in phase III clinical development with anticipated regulatory approval and launch in 2026.

BELLUS Health Inc. stock has also gained 104.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BLU stock has inclined by 82.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 54.17% and gained 75.55% year-on date.

The market cap for BLU stock reached $1.84 billion, with 126.22 million shares outstanding and 103.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, BLU reached a trading volume of 8326931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLU shares is $15.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLU stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for BELLUS Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2021, representing the official price target for BELLUS Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on BLU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BELLUS Health Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 114790.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65.

BLU stock trade performance evaluation

BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 104.39. With this latest performance, BLU shares gained by 85.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.14 for BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.03, while it was recorded at 13.01 for the last single week of trading, and 9.23 for the last 200 days.

BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -489837.50. BELLUS Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -475500.00.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.99.

BELLUS Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.40 and a Current Ratio set at 22.40.

BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,645 million, or 90.42% of BLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLU stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 12,452,574, which is approximately 9.372% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 8,891,027 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $128.3 million in BLU stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $116.58 million in BLU stock with ownership of nearly 12.256% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BELLUS Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in BELLUS Health Inc. [NASDAQ:BLU] by around 12,103,142 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 12,174,386 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 89,749,841 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,027,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLU stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,404,967 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,705,432 shares during the same period.