Presto Automation Inc. [PRST] Revenue clocked in at $30.60 million, up 57.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Presto Automation Inc. [NASDAQ: PRST] traded at a high on 04/21/23, posting a 36.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.61. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 3:08 PM that Presto Automation: The Only Voice AI Company to Present at the 2023 Restaurant Leadership Conference.

Presto Automation Inc. (Nasdaq: PRST), one of the largest drive-thru automation technology providers in the hospitality industry, today announced that it will be presenting at the 2023 Restaurant Leadership Conference in Phoenix, Arizona this week. The conference, an annual event, is attended by senior executives from the top 1,500 leading chains in the restaurant industry.

Presto will showcase Presto Voice™, its industry-leading generative AI technology, which has transformed the drive-thru experience for both guests and operators.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 24374980 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Presto Automation Inc. stands at 50.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 25.81%.

The market cap for PRST stock reached $136.10 million, with 51.00 million shares outstanding and 32.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, PRST reached a trading volume of 24374980 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Presto Automation Inc. [PRST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRST shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRST stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Presto Automation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Presto Automation Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.45.

How has PRST stock performed recently?

Presto Automation Inc. [PRST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 159.71. With this latest performance, PRST shares gained by 79.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.31 for Presto Automation Inc. [PRST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.40, while it was recorded at 2.96 for the last single week of trading, and 4.39 for the last 200 days.

Presto Automation Inc. [PRST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for PRST is now -0.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Presto Automation Inc. [PRST] managed to generate an average of $960,336 per employee.Presto Automation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Insider trade positions for Presto Automation Inc. [PRST]

There are presently around $16 million, or 30.50% of PRST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRST stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 2,448,277, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.60% of the total institutional ownership; SCHECHTER INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC, holding 1,250,683 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.51 million in PRST stocks shares; and SILVER ROCK FINANCIAL LP, currently with $1.17 million in PRST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Presto Automation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Presto Automation Inc. [NASDAQ:PRST] by around 2,798,625 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,371,698 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 343,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,513,694 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRST stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,748,564 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,328,397 shares during the same period.