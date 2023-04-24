PG&E Corporation [PCG] is 3.87% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PG&E Corporation [NYSE: PCG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.12% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%. The company report on April 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM that PG&E Shares Tips with Customers that Can Lessen Their Carbon Footprint in Time for Earth Day.

Programs that Help Reduce Energy Usage are Available for Both Residential and Business Customers.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is committed to a sustainable future on Earth Day and every day. It delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy, and its customers receive 96 percent of their electricity from greenhouse gas-free resources. PG&E is committed to helping heal the planet by achieving a climate, and nature-positive, energy system by 2050 and a net zero energy system in 2040—five years ahead of California’s current carbon neutrality goal.

Over the last 12 months, PCG stock rose by 36.21%. The one-year PG&E Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.87. The average equity rating for PCG stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $41.70 billion, with 1.99 billion shares outstanding and 1.97 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.54M shares, PCG stock reached a trading volume of 14008976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PG&E Corporation [PCG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $18.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for PG&E Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for PG&E Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on PCG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corporation is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

PCG Stock Performance Analysis:

PG&E Corporation [PCG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, PCG shares gained by 8.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.88 for PG&E Corporation [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.07, while it was recorded at 16.89 for the last single week of trading, and 14.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PG&E Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PG&E Corporation [PCG] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.37 and a Gross Margin at +12.37. PG&E Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.37.

Return on Total Capital for PCG is now 3.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PG&E Corporation [PCG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 234.58. Additionally, PCG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 214.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PG&E Corporation [PCG] managed to generate an average of $69,742 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.PG&E Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

PCG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corporation go to 3.45%.

PG&E Corporation [PCG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30,120 million, or 73.20% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 224,115,552, which is approximately 2.107% of the company’s market cap and around 12.60% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 200,022,503 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.38 billion in PCG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.99 billion in PCG stock with ownership of nearly -5.275% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PG&E Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 318 institutional holders increased their position in PG&E Corporation [NYSE:PCG] by around 172,608,645 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 155,907,266 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 1,454,767,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,783,282,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCG stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,012,177 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 25,599,158 shares during the same period.