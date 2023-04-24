Pfizer Inc. [PFE] fell -21.53% so far this year. What now?

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.90% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.38%. The company report on April 21, 2023 at 9:45 AM that AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Blue Whale Re Ltd.

Over the last 12 months, PFE stock dropped by -19.18%. The one-year Pfizer Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.06. The average equity rating for PFE stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $224.93 billion, with 5.61 billion shares outstanding and 5.61 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.96M shares, PFE stock reached a trading volume of 19227108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $49.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $47, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on PFE stock. On January 17, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for PFE shares from 54 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 13.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

PFE Stock Performance Analysis:

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.38. With this latest performance, PFE shares gained by 0.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.59 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.13, while it was recorded at 40.41 for the last single week of trading, and 46.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pfizer Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.43 and a Gross Margin at +61.89. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.26.

Return on Total Capital for PFE is now 29.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.82. Additionally, PFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] managed to generate an average of $377,904 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

PFE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to -13.58%.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $156,895 million, or 70.50% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 501,636,220, which is approximately 1.631% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 442,868,761 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.81 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.43 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly -1.203% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,516 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 158,652,160 shares. Additionally, 1,533 investors decreased positions by around 110,367,188 shares, while 324 investors held positions by with 3,632,859,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,901,878,911 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 251 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,507,064 shares, while 166 institutional investors sold positions of 12,019,875 shares during the same period.