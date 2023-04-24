Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] Revenue clocked in at $15.57 billion, up 32.76% YTD: What’s Next?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OPEN] traded at a high on 04/21/23, posting a 3.36 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.54. The company report on April 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Opendoor to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 4th, 2023.

What: Opendoor First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference CallWhen: Thursday, May 4, 2023Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)Live Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Events and Presentations page of the investor relations website, https://investor.opendoor.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15825367 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Opendoor Technologies Inc. stands at 9.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.28%.

The market cap for OPEN stock reached $957.40 million, with 634.68 million shares outstanding and 537.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.96M shares, OPEN reached a trading volume of 15825367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPEN shares is $3.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opendoor Technologies Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for OPEN in the course of the last twelve months was 1.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has OPEN stock performed recently?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.41. With this latest performance, OPEN shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.57 for Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6682, while it was recorded at 1.6060 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7091 for the last 200 days.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.47 and a Gross Margin at +4.28. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.69.

Return on Total Capital for OPEN is now -10.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 497.24. Additionally, OPEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 369.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] managed to generate an average of -$526,459 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 273.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.93.Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings analysis for Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. go to 5.20%.

Insider trade positions for Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]

There are presently around $677 million, or 69.00% of OPEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,341,853, which is approximately 8.43% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 44,974,842 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.26 million in OPEN stocks shares; and SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, currently with $49.95 million in OPEN stock with ownership of nearly 0.586% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Opendoor Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OPEN] by around 123,318,422 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 127,642,176 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 188,929,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 439,889,687 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPEN stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,531,167 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 42,714,510 shares during the same period.