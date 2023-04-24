Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] stock Initiated by Ladenburg Thalmann analyst, price target now $7

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ONTX] traded at a high on 04/21/23, posting a 55.49 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.09. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Onconova Therapeutics Announces the Presentation of New Preclinical Data on Narazaciclib at the AACR Annual Meeting.

Data further characterize narazaciclib’s mechanism of action and show its anti-cancer activity comparing favorably to that of FDA-approved CDK 4/6 inhibitors.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 23343376 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. stands at 16.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.02%.

The market cap for ONTX stock reached $14.70 million, with 20.93 million shares outstanding and 20.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 577.53K shares, ONTX reached a trading volume of 23343376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONTX shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6 to $7.50, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on ONTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 73.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88.

How has ONTX stock performed recently?

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 61.48. With this latest performance, ONTX shares gained by 51.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.57 for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7871, while it was recorded at 0.7785 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9235 for the last 200 days.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -8684.51 and a Gross Margin at +93.81. Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8391.15.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.99.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Insider trade positions for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]

There are presently around $2 million, or 12.60% of ONTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 623,304, which is approximately 0.056% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 248,881 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in ONTX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.18 million in ONTX stock with ownership of nearly -0.204% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ONTX] by around 47,676 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 229,189 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,275,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,552,122 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONTX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 47,003 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 37,383 shares during the same period.