Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] is 22.60% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NU] gained 2.04% or 0.1 points to close at $4.99 with a heavy trading volume of 18448568 shares. The company report on March 20, 2023 at 8:27 AM that FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS FORMALLY LAUNCHES THE ONLY PURE FINTECH EQUITY RESEARCH PLATFORM – WITH INITIAL COVERAGE OF 25 PUBLIC FINTECH COMPANIES.

LAUNCH COVERAGE: ENXTAM:ADYEN, NASDAQ:AFRM, NYSE:AXP, NASDAQ:AVDX, NYSE:BILL, NYSE:SQ, NASDAQ:COIN, NASDAQ:EXFY, NASDAQ:FLYW, NASDAQ:GLBE, NYSE:LMND, NASDAQ:MQ, NYSE:MA, NYSE:NU, NYSE:PAGS, NYSE:PAY, NASDAQ:PYPL, NASDAQ:RELY, NASDAQ:HOOD, NYSE:SHOP, NASDAQ:SOFI, NYSE:TOST, NASDAQ:UPST, NYSE:V, LSE:WISE.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $4.85, the shares rose to $5.0155 and dropped to $4.845, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NU points out that the company has recorded 14.45% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -53.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 24.85M shares, NU reached to a volume of 18448568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NU shares is $7.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Nu Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Nu Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on NU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nu Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for NU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for NU in the course of the last twelve months was 31.15.

Trading performance analysis for NU stock

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.08. With this latest performance, NU shares gained by 15.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.65 for Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.70, while it was recorded at 4.83 for the last single week of trading, and 4.48 for the last 200 days.

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.27 and a Gross Margin at +52.87. Nu Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.76.

Return on Total Capital for NU is now -6.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.39. Additionally, NU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.33.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]

There are presently around $12,240 million, or 66.00% of NU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NU stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 435,293,189, which is approximately -20.332% of the company’s market cap and around 9.26% of the total institutional ownership; GALILEO (PTC) LTD, holding 415,539,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.07 billion in NU stocks shares; and TECHNOLOGY CROSSOVER MANAGEMENT X, LTD., currently with $579.89 million in NU stock with ownership of nearly 62.848% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nu Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Nu Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NU] by around 451,921,583 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 200,570,928 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 1,800,442,296 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,452,934,807 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NU stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 133,602,148 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 13,742,551 shares during the same period.