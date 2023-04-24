Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gain 6.54% so far this year. What now?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] closed the trading session at $13.04 on 04/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.44, while the highest price level was $13.08. The company report on April 21, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

The Company also invites any verified retail or institutional NCLH shareholder to use its shareholder Q&A platform to submit and upvote questions to management ahead of its first quarter 2023 financial results. A top ranked, appropriate, question relating to business and financial results or strategic priorities will be addressed by management during the upcoming conference call and webcast. Starting on Friday, April 21st at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, shareholders can submit and upvote questions by visiting: NCLH Q1 2023 Q&A link. The Q&A platform will remain open until Friday, April 28th at 6:00 p.m.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.54 percent and weekly performance of 3.16 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.89M shares, NCLH reached to a volume of 13216562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $17.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $24 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $30, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on NCLH stock. On November 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NCLH shares from 20 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 81.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32.

NCLH stock trade performance evaluation

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.16. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 4.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.52 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.35, while it was recorded at 12.98 for the last single week of trading, and 14.34 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.49 and a Gross Margin at -1.27. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.86.

Return on Total Capital for NCLH is now -9.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -181.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20,774.28. Additionally, NCLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19,271.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] managed to generate an average of -$58,352 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,404 million, or 58.80% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,475,416, which is approximately 1.629% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 34,194,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $445.9 million in NCLH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $308.25 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 1.222% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 249 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 40,318,138 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 23,765,080 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 196,923,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,006,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,871,548 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 4,180,385 shares during the same period.