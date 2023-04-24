NetApp Inc. [NTAP] Stock trading around $63.21 per share: What’s Next?

NetApp Inc. [NASDAQ: NTAP] closed the trading session at $63.21 on 04/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $62.81, while the highest price level was $63.52. The company report on April 3, 2023 at 1:30 PM that NetApp Appoints Haiyan Song Executive Vice President and General Manager of CloudOps Business.

Cloud Industry Veteran to Lead Company’s Rapidly Growing, Highly Strategic Business Unit.

NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, today welcomed Haiyan Song as the new Executive Vice President and General Manager of its Cloud Operations (CloudOps) Business. Song brings with her a wealth of industry experience and expertise, having most recently served as Executive Vice President and General Manager, Security and Distributed Cloud at F5.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.24 percent and weekly performance of -4.73 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, NTAP reached to a volume of 10264158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NetApp Inc. [NTAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTAP shares is $70.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NetApp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2023, representing the official price target for NetApp Inc. stock. On January 10, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for NTAP shares from 83 to 71.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NetApp Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTAP in the course of the last twelve months was 23.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

NTAP stock trade performance evaluation

NetApp Inc. [NTAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.73. With this latest performance, NTAP shares gained by 2.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.42 for NetApp Inc. [NTAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.44, while it was recorded at 65.67 for the last single week of trading, and 66.77 for the last 200 days.

NetApp Inc. [NTAP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NetApp Inc. [NTAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.13 and a Gross Margin at +66.62. NetApp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.81.

Return on Total Capital for NTAP is now 33.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 123.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NetApp Inc. [NTAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 350.84. Additionally, NTAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 315.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NetApp Inc. [NTAP] managed to generate an average of $78,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.NetApp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NetApp Inc. [NTAP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NetApp Inc. go to 7.53%.

NetApp Inc. [NTAP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,199 million, or 91.40% of NTAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,009,270, which is approximately 5.397% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,301,541 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in NTAP stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $1.02 billion in NTAP stock with ownership of nearly -1.868% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NetApp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 322 institutional holders increased their position in NetApp Inc. [NASDAQ:NTAP] by around 16,091,517 shares. Additionally, 328 investors decreased positions by around 14,582,378 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 162,322,243 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,996,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTAP stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,516,541 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 3,467,651 shares during the same period.