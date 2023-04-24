Meta Platforms Inc. [META] Is Currently -0.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: META] slipped around -0.18 points on Friday, while shares priced at $212.89 at the close of the session, down -0.08%. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 9:50 AM that What Makes a Data Center Sustainable?.

Meta

Meta Platforms Inc. stock is now 76.91% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. META Stock saw the intraday high of $213.41 and lowest of $209.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 224.30, which means current price is +74.10% above from all time high which was touched on 04/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 30.43M shares, META reached a trading volume of 17717166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Meta Platforms Inc. [META]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for META shares is $227.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on META stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $230 to $260. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $230 to $250, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on META stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 5.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for META stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for META in the course of the last twelve months was 28.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has META stock performed recently?

Meta Platforms Inc. [META] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.88. With this latest performance, META shares gained by 6.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for META stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.04 for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 194.85, while it was recorded at 215.68 for the last single week of trading, and 154.25 for the last 200 days.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for META. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc. go to 4.27%.

Insider trade positions for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]

There are presently around $345,961 million, or 75.20% of META stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of META stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 180,705,425, which is approximately -0.354% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 151,761,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.31 billion in META stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $26.08 billion in META stock with ownership of nearly 6.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,190 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:META] by around 139,252,079 shares. Additionally, 1,791 investors decreased positions by around 161,706,325 shares, while 196 investors held positions by with 1,324,109,284 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,625,067,688 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. META stock had 339 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,983,676 shares, while 320 institutional investors sold positions of 29,506,211 shares during the same period.