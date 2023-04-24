Market cap of Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] reaches 13.20M – now what?

Sidus Space Inc. [NASDAQ: SIDU] traded at a low on 04/21/23, posting a -25.35 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.28. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 5:27 PM that Sidus Space, Inc. Announces Pricing of $10 Million Public Offering.

Sidus Space, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIDU) a Space-as-a-Service satellite company, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 30,303,030 shares of its Class A common stock, or pre-funded warrants (the “Pre-Funded Warrants”) in lieu thereof, and 30,303,030 warrants. Each share of Class A common stock and accompanying warrant is being sold to the public at a combined price of $0.33. Each warrant allows the purchase of one share of Class A common stock. The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering are expected to be approximately $10 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses, and excluding the exercise of the over-allotment option, if any. In addition, Sidus Space has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,545,454 shares (or Pre-Funded Warrants) and/or 4,545,454 additional warrants to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on April 25, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Sidus Space intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for sales and marketing, operational costs, product development, manufacturing expansion and the remaining proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8388407 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sidus Space Inc. stands at 8.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.36%.

The market cap for SIDU stock reached $13.20 million, with 35.27 million shares outstanding and 24.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.59M shares, SIDU reached a trading volume of 8388407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIDU shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIDU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sidus Space Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has SIDU stock performed recently?

Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -40.43. With this latest performance, SIDU shares dropped by -52.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.15 for Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6052, while it was recorded at 0.3998 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7194 for the last 200 days.

Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of -165.14 and a Gross Margin at -58.32. Sidus Space Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -176.05.

Return on Total Capital for SIDU is now -116.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -147.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -176.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.19. Additionally, SIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] managed to generate an average of -$200,624 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Sidus Space Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU]

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.50% of SIDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIDU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 185,320, which is approximately 5.75% of the company’s market cap and around 3.48% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 105,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30000.0 in SIDU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $15000.0 in SIDU stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sidus Space Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Sidus Space Inc. [NASDAQ:SIDU] by around 87,328 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 39,614 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 433,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 560,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIDU stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,843 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 35,233 shares during the same period.