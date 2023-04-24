Market cap of Roku Inc. [ROKU] reaches 8.26B – now what?

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] loss -1.48% or -0.87 points to close at $58.05 with a heavy trading volume of 9124744 shares. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Roku Announces Primetime Reach Guarantee Ahead of TV Upfronts.

Advertisers can reach more TV households in primetime with Roku than the average program on a top-five cable network on traditional TV.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Reach more TV households in primetime than you can find on the average program airing on a top-five cable network* — that’s a first from Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) with its new Primetime Reach Guarantee ahead of the TV Upfronts.

It opened the trading session at $59.00, the shares rose to $60.65 and dropped to $57.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ROKU points out that the company has recorded 13.60% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -51.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.07M shares, ROKU reached to a volume of 9124744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Roku Inc. [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $68.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. On February 17, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ROKU shares from 45 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 3.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.80.

Trading performance analysis for ROKU stock

Roku Inc. [ROKU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.95. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -7.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.06 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.84, while it was recorded at 61.60 for the last single week of trading, and 62.03 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.74 and a Gross Margin at +43.33. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.93.

Return on Total Capital for ROKU is now -15.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.18. Additionally, ROKU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] managed to generate an average of -$138,335 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to 43.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Roku Inc. [ROKU]

There are presently around $5,816 million, or 77.80% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 12,483,431, which is approximately 3.041% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,160,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $647.84 million in ROKU stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $455.54 million in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly 5.998% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 247 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 15,472,832 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 11,490,305 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 73,219,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,182,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,421,839 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 1,609,461 shares during the same period.