Market cap of Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] reaches 320.89M – now what?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: MULN] gained 21.49% on the last trading session, reaching $0.10 price per share at the time. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Mullen Advanced Energy Operations Announces Major Energy Advancement.

Previous testing includes EV range increases of 60-70%. U.S. patent application filed.

Applying Energy Management Module (‘EMM’) Technology to an Electrical Vehicle Significantly Increases Vehicle Range; US Provisional Patent Application Filed for EMM Technology.

Mullen Automotive Inc. represents 3.79 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $320.89 million with the latest information. MULN stock price has been found in the range of $0.0952 to $0.113.

If compared to the average trading volume of 246.13M shares, MULN reached a trading volume of 723316032 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for MULN stock

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.80. With this latest performance, MULN shares dropped by -12.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.10 for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1756, while it was recorded at 0.0949 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4080 for the last 200 days.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for MULN is now -128.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19,423.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.53. Additionally, MULN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] managed to generate an average of -$6,267,227 per employee.Mullen Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]

There are presently around $11 million, or 5.10% of MULN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MULN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,673,616, which is approximately 102.077% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,422,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.72 million in MULN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.67 million in MULN stock with ownership of nearly 2.083% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mullen Automotive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:MULN] by around 37,667,095 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 10,846,739 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 61,739,088 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,252,922 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MULN stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,790,583 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 9,061,152 shares during the same period.