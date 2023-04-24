Market cap of AT&T Inc. [T] reaches 125.81B – now what?

AT&T Inc. [NYSE: T] price surged by 3.23 percent to reach at $0.57. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 6:31 AM that AT&T Reports First-Quarter Results.

Continued 5G and fiber subscriber gains.

424,000 postpaid phone net adds, 11 straight quarters with more than 400,000 net adds with continued low postpaid phone churn.

A sum of 76810216 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 32.88M shares. AT&T Inc. shares reached a high of $18.40 and dropped to a low of $17.83 until finishing in the latest session at $18.22.

The one-year T stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.03. The average equity rating for T stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AT&T Inc. [T]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for T shares is $20.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on T stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for AT&T Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $17 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for AT&T Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Underperform rating on T stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AT&T Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for T stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for T in the course of the last twelve months was 50.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

T Stock Performance Analysis:

AT&T Inc. [T] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.58. With this latest performance, T shares dropped by -0.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for T stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.89 for AT&T Inc. [T]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.00, while it was recorded at 19.04 for the last single week of trading, and 18.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AT&T Inc. Fundamentals:

AT&T Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

T Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AT&T Inc. go to -0.64%.

AT&T Inc. [T] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $70,697 million, or 54.40% of T stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of T stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 606,925,483, which is approximately 1.066% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 521,142,617 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.5 billion in T stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.21 billion in T stock with ownership of nearly 1.724% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AT&T Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,248 institutional holders increased their position in AT&T Inc. [NYSE:T] by around 248,204,129 shares. Additionally, 1,143 investors decreased positions by around 148,157,180 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 3,483,800,055 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,880,161,364 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. T stock had 230 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,130,606 shares, while 162 institutional investors sold positions of 28,592,467 shares during the same period.