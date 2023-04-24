Market cap of Appreciate Holdings Inc. [SFR] reaches 25.39M – now what?

Appreciate Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SFR] gained 228.44% on the last trading session, reaching $1.50 price per share at the time. The company report on March 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM that Sidoti’s Small-Cap Virtual March Conference.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. represents 28.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $25.39 million with the latest information. SFR stock price has been found in the range of $0.45 to $1.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 472.30K shares, SFR reached a trading volume of 12296856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Appreciate Holdings Inc. [SFR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFR shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Appreciate Holdings Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for SFR stock

Appreciate Holdings Inc. [SFR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 218.95. With this latest performance, SFR shares gained by 120.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.39 for Appreciate Holdings Inc. [SFR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0771, while it was recorded at 0.6842 for the last single week of trading, and 5.8619 for the last 200 days.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. [SFR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for SFR is now -0.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Appreciate Holdings Inc. [SFR] managed to generate an average of $3,676,097 per employee.Appreciate Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Appreciate Holdings Inc. [SFR]

There are presently around $14 million, or 45.00% of SFR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFR stocks are: POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. with ownership of 3,108,715, which is approximately 139.243% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & CO FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,067,321 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.6 million in SFR stocks shares; and METEORA CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $4.33 million in SFR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Appreciate Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Appreciate Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SFR] by around 8,181,617 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 18,941,970 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 17,589,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,533,929 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFR stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,371,692 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 17,981,491 shares during the same period.