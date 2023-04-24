Market Analysts see Livent Corporation [LTHM] falling to $27. Time to buy?

Livent Corporation [NYSE: LTHM] closed the trading session at $20.66 on 04/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.43, while the highest price level was $21.60. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Sakuu Collaborates with Livent on Application of LIOVIX® Printable Lithium Formulation for Next-Generation Printed Batteries.

Sakuu Corporation (“Sakuu”), a transformative additive manufacturing and solid-state battery technology company, and inventor of the disruptive Kavian™ platform for the commercial-scale production of next-generation SwiftPrint™ batteries and other complex active devices, announces promising results from its ongoing testing of a novel printable lithium formulation from Livent for use in Sakuu’s 3D printed batteries. Sakuu is collaborating with Livent Corporation (“Livent”; NYSE: LTHM) under an existing joint development agreement (“JDA”) for the use of Livent’s proprietary LIOVIX® printable lithium formulation in Sakuu’s battery 3D printing process. The LIOVIX® platform includes applications for pre-lithiation and lithium metal anode manufacturing.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.98 percent and weekly performance of -5.01 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, LTHM reached to a volume of 12134518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Livent Corporation [LTHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTHM shares is $32.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Livent Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $26 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Livent Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on LTHM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Livent Corporation is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for LTHM in the course of the last twelve months was 33.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

LTHM stock trade performance evaluation

Livent Corporation [LTHM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.01. With this latest performance, LTHM shares gained by 1.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.73 for Livent Corporation [LTHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.29, while it was recorded at 22.12 for the last single week of trading, and 25.93 for the last 200 days.

Livent Corporation [LTHM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Livent Corporation [LTHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.04 and a Gross Margin at +51.36. Livent Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.63.

Return on Total Capital for LTHM is now 26.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Livent Corporation [LTHM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.12. Additionally, LTHM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Livent Corporation [LTHM] managed to generate an average of $202,593 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Livent Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Livent Corporation [LTHM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Livent Corporation go to 1.00%.

Livent Corporation [LTHM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,482 million, or 96.10% of LTHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTHM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 28,767,522, which is approximately 2.161% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,001,456 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $413.23 million in LTHM stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $161.65 million in LTHM stock with ownership of nearly -14.869% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Livent Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 221 institutional holders increased their position in Livent Corporation [NYSE:LTHM] by around 23,591,488 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 20,615,641 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 124,346,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 168,554,041 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTHM stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,129,223 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 5,664,494 shares during the same period.