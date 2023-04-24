Market Analysts see JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gaining to $155. Time to buy?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] loss -0.19% or -0.27 points to close at $140.54 with a heavy trading volume of 11842537 shares. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM that JPMorgan Chase Announces Its Replacement Rate for Outstanding Securities and Other Instruments Linked to U.S. Dollar LIBOR ICE Swap Rates.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) announced today its replacement rate for certain outstanding floating rate and fixed-to-floating rate debt securities and certificates of deposit issued by JPMorgan Chase, JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (the “Issuers”) that are linked to U.S. dollar LIBOR ICE Swap Rates (“USD LIBOR ISR”) of one or more tenors.

In March 2021, the Alternative Reference Rates Committee (“ARRC”) suggested a fallback formula (the “ARRC fallback formula”) for USD LIBOR ISR that consists of using the U.S. dollar SOFR ICE Swap Rate (“USD SOFR ISR”), adding the tenor spread adjustment for 3-month U.S. dollar LIBOR of 0.26161% per annum and applying technical adjustments to account for differences in payment frequency and day count conventions between USD LIBOR and SOFR swaps. On June 8, 2022, the ARRC recommended that calculation agents consider the ARRC fallback formula in determining successor rates for USD LIBOR ISR where a legacy position cannot be proactively converted and its fallback provisions cannot be amended.

It opened the trading session at $139.74, the shares rose to $141.11 and dropped to $138.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JPM points out that the company has recorded 20.62% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -38.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.92M shares, JPM reached to a volume of 11842537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $159.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on JPM stock. On December 06, 2022, analysts increased their price target for JPM shares from 126 to 153.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 484.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 5.22.

Trading performance analysis for JPM stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.30. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 10.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.39 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.06, while it was recorded at 140.76 for the last single week of trading, and 126.77 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Return on Total Capital for JPM is now 5.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.69. Additionally, JPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] managed to generate an average of $127,627 per employee.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to -4.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

There are presently around $291,836 million, or 70.80% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 274,622,643, which is approximately 0.764% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 194,926,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.4 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $18.23 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly 0.64% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 1,844 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 124,474,230 shares. Additionally, 1,557 investors decreased positions by around 72,070,515 shares, while 325 investors held positions by with 1,879,992,132 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,076,536,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 291 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,528,193 shares, while 153 institutional investors sold positions of 14,179,509 shares during the same period.