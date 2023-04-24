Market Analysts see Baxter International Inc. [BAX] gaining to $43. Time to buy?

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] surged by $2.04 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $45.445 during the day while it closed the day at $45.29. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Baxter to Present at BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global medtech leader, will present at the BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Jay Saccaro, Baxter’s chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The live webcast of Baxter’s presentation can be accessed at www.baxter.com and will be available for replay through November 5, 2023.

Baxter International Inc. stock has also gained 5.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BAX stock has inclined by 3.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.13% and lost -11.14% year-on date.

The market cap for BAX stock reached $21.86 billion, with 507.00 million shares outstanding and 503.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.30M shares, BAX reached a trading volume of 11376095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baxter International Inc. [BAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $47.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Baxter International Inc. stock. On January 03, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for BAX shares from 66 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.56.

BAX stock trade performance evaluation

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.20. With this latest performance, BAX shares gained by 15.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.44 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.47, while it was recorded at 43.59 for the last single week of trading, and 51.32 for the last 200 days.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baxter International Inc. [BAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.63 and a Gross Margin at +34.61. Baxter International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.10.

Return on Total Capital for BAX is now 5.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baxter International Inc. [BAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 295.10. Additionally, BAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 268.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baxter International Inc. [BAX] managed to generate an average of -$40,550 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baxter International Inc. [BAX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 1.18%.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,687 million, or 89.50% of BAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 50,524,097, which is approximately 16.417% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 49,705,350 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.25 billion in BAX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.64 billion in BAX stock with ownership of nearly -38.799% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baxter International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 426 institutional holders increased their position in Baxter International Inc. [NYSE:BAX] by around 62,470,292 shares. Additionally, 501 investors decreased positions by around 61,147,231 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 311,067,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 434,684,525 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAX stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,446,763 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 3,075,550 shares during the same period.