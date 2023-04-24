Market Analysts see Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] gaining to $119. Time to buy?

Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ: GOOG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.01% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.24%. The company report on March 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM that CIBC introduces additional Canadian Depositary Receipts (“CDRs”).

Expanded CDR lineup provides more opportunities for Canadians to invest in global companies.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

CIBC today announced the addition of six new Canadian Depositary Receipts (“CDRs”), now listed on the NEO Exchange.

Over the last 12 months, GOOG stock dropped by -17.42%. The one-year Alphabet Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.35. The average equity rating for GOOG stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1352.97 billion, with 5.97 billion shares outstanding and 5.20 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 31.43M shares, GOOG stock reached a trading volume of 22379018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOG shares is $125.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Alphabet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $140 to $134. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Alphabet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $165 to $140, while MKM Partners kept a Buy rating on GOOG stock. On July 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GOOG shares from 3200 to 3000.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphabet Inc. is set at 2.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.31.

GOOG Stock Performance Analysis:

Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.24. With this latest performance, GOOG shares gained by 1.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.93 for Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.35, while it was recorded at 105.67 for the last single week of trading, and 101.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alphabet Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.95 and a Gross Margin at +55.07. Alphabet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.35.

Return on Total Capital for GOOG is now 25.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.70. Additionally, GOOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] managed to generate an average of $315,254 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.

GOOG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphabet Inc. go to 16.34%.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $385,683 million, or 63.29% of GOOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 422,660,991, which is approximately 0.111% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 364,696,971 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.63 billion in GOOG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $20.62 billion in GOOG stock with ownership of nearly -1.121% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alphabet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,534 institutional holders increased their position in Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ:GOOG] by around 126,603,407 shares. Additionally, 1,606 investors decreased positions by around 231,182,287 shares, while 452 investors held positions by with 3,283,822,412 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,641,608,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOOG stock had 272 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,397,017 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 17,954,797 shares during the same period.